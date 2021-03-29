PICTURES | Garda Youth Awards for Longford teens

An Garda Síochána, Roscommon/Longford Division is delighted to announce the launch of the third annual Roscommon/ Longford Garda Youth Awards, in association with Longford and Roscommon County Councils.

The Roscommon/ Longford Garda Youth Awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years. An Garda Síochána, Roscommon-Longford, in conjunction with Longford and Roscommon County Councils recognise that a lot of good work is being done by young people in every community in the counties.

The nomination process is now open, and An Garda Síochána in Longford and Roscommon is now inviting the public to nominate a young person they know, who was committed to making a difference to their community during 2020.

This year, due to Covid-19, it won’t be possible to hold a presentation ceremony, but the process for nominations will remain the same and Gardaí will be distributing nomination forms to schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations right across the counties of Longford and Roscommon via email this week.

In addition, the nomination forms can be requested from Roscommon.GardaYouthAwards@garda.ie and are available for download on the Garda website and on the Longford and Roscommon local authority websites.

The deadline for nominations is 5 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Awards will be organised in adherence with all Government Covid-19 guidelines and following on from the judging, award winners will be notified by the organising committee. It is hoped to have a virtual awards event in May.

It’s important to remember that due to Covid-19, there hasn’t been the same opportunity for young people to become involved with activities or projects compared to previous years.

However, we have also witnessed that many young people were active on the ground throughout the Covid-19 crisis, volunteering and becoming involved in a variety of projects that supported both the vulnerable in the community and the frontline services.

There are four separate categories for young people:

Individual Award: Making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live in.

Group Award: Two or more young people making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

Special Achievement Award: Overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition.

Community Safety Award: Through a crime prevention or safety initiative/innovation, have made their community a safer place to live in.

Nomination forms can be emailed to Roscommon.GardaYouthAwards@garda.ie or can be posted to the Community Policing Unit at Castlerea/Granard/Longford/Roscommon Garda station. Nominations must be received by 5 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 to qualify for consideration.