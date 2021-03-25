PICTURES | Longford ‘Rocks Your Socks’ on World Down Syndrome Day

Families, friends and supporters of the Longford Westmeath Down Syndrome Branch marked World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, by wearing their colourful, mismatched socks and sharing their ‘Rock Your Socks’ pictures on social media.

As declared by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) and on this day, families and friends of those with Down Syndrome throughout the world organise and participate in activities and events to raise public awareness and create a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion and well being of people with Down Syndrome.

The date for WDSD was chosen as March 21 as it is the 21st day of the 3rd month. People with Down syndrome are born with 3 copies of chromosome 21. Chromosomes resemble socks and this is where the ‘Rock Your Socks’ idea came from.

Longford Westmeath Down Syndrome Branch secretary Linda Fitzpatrick said,

“Together we can challenge perceptions of Down Syndrome and enable people with Down Syndrome to speak up, be heard and be respected as valued members of society as they strive to achieve their goals and pursue their passions.”