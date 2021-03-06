Best birthday ever for Longford's Michael Rowe as community gardaí pay a visit

Michael Rowe, son of Albert and Teresa, received a great surprise for his 8th birthday on Saturday, February 20 as the local gardaí paid a special visit to him.

A pupil at Scoil Eimear in Longford town, it was Michael’s first birthday to be celebrated during lockdown and he was thrilled that Community Garda Emma Kiernan led a drive-by at his house in Grian Ard with sirens, lights and horns beeping.

Garda Kiernan presented a gift and card to Michael and in his own words, ‘this was the best birthday ever’.

Michael has three brothers Mark, Matthew and Ryan and the Rowe and Fitzpatrick families would very much like to thank Garda Emma Kiernan who took time out from her day to make Michael’s birthday so special.