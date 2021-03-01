Longford's N & E Precision Engineering among finalists for prestigious awards

Two Longford companies, N & E Precision Engineering and John Stone Fine Foods, are among 43 companies that have been selected as finalists for the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021.



N & E Precision Engineering, Longford is a finalist in the manufacturing category (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI.



John Stone Fine Foods, Longford is a finalist in both the food & drink (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia; and Exporter of the Year (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, categories.



About N & E Precision Engineering

N & E Precision Engineering was founded in 2005 by brothers Eamon and Noel Farrell. It is based on the Ballinalee road, Longford town with 22 employees currently.



It produces machined component parts for a multitude of industries such as Aerospace, medical, oil and gas and pharmaceuticals. While also doing specialised problem solving and machine building within these industries.



Brexit and Covid-19 were issues that had to be navigated carefully and thankfully, as evidenced by our nomination for the SFA awards, we have been able to do so successfully.



The key for us to be able to succeed during difficult times has been our ability to pivot and keep pushing forward for new opportunities instead of waiting on situations to play out.



If we had not reacted quickly to the downturn in the Aerospace market last year, with travel restrictions being imposed all over the world it would not have been a successful year for us, and we would have been left in a poor position heading into 2021.



As for the plan going forward, we are excited to keep growing and building our company in both the Irish market as well as our exports.



We currently export to the UK, Northern Ireland, USA, and Italy. We are always trying to improve and invest in our future and this can be seen in our growth over the last 15 years, starting in a small 2,000 sq ft. unit on the Athlone road to where we are today, three units and over 20,000 sq. ft.in Templemichael business Park.



We put our best foot forward when entering the SFA awards and after finding out that N&E had been selected as a national finalist we were over the moon. Since then, the competition when in normal (pre Covid-19) times would have meant a lot of networking days and seminars of learning funded by the SFA had to be transferred to an all-online platform.



It made the final stages of the judging process unique to 2020 and 2021. The online business connect was the final event in competition before the winners are to be announced later this year.



Overall being nominated for such an award has given us a great feeling of gratitude to be recognised for the hard work and effort put in here at N&E by the directors as well as their persistence and drive for improvement year after year.



The staff also must be commended for the work and skills they possess to keep N&E moving forward especially in these difficult times we all currently find ourselves in.