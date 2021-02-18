PICTURES | Ballymahon Daycare Centre keeps Ash Wednesday alive by delivering blessed ashes to clients

Ash Wednesday may not have gone ahead as normal this year, thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but there was one lady who made sure the tradition of receiving blessed ashes was kept alive yesterday.

Breda Greaves of Ballymahon Convent Daycare Centre has been looking out for the clients who would normally avail of the daycare service since the pandemic began, ensuring they have everything they need while cocooning.

Yesterday, she ensured they could celebrate Ash Wednesday in some shape of form by delivering envelops of blessed ashes to their homes.

"I got the ashes from Fr Liam yesterday morning after Mass. He blessed them at 9am Mass first and then I collected them," Breda told the Leader.

"The clients were so delighted and surprised to get them. The response was great. They said it was a chance to get something different delivered and that meant so much to them."