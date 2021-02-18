Shortlist announced for Longford’s Favourite Building

Last week you answered our call to nominate your favourite buildings in Longford, producing a list of thirty-two different buildings notable for its rich diversity of choice.

Throughout the week our Longford’s Favourite Building online poll was live on www.longfordleader.ie and you voted in your droves to have your say as to what Longford’s favourite building is. And now, here we are at the final shortlist, based on the votes received throughout last week.

It was by no means an easy task getting to this point, given the range and styles of buildings and architecture we have in the county, something which often goes understated or under appreciated.

However, the process has produced this shortlist, and it's bound to excite much comment and perhaps divide opinion over the coming days.

From this final shortlist our panel of experts will now deliberate and the overall winner will be announced next week.

The shortlist comes as no great surprise given the high standard we do enjoy in this county.

The buildings that have made it are all noteworthy for their heritage and the part they have played in the history of Longford.

And they all now play their part in the contemporary story of modern day Longford.

The final shortlist is as follows;

Ballinamuck 1798 Visitor Centre

Granard Motte and Bailey

Johnny’s Cottage Ballinamuck

St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford town

Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre, Kenagh