The overall winner of the competition was Hannah Daly, a Transition Year student at Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, with this beautiful image of a student painting the sky

Freedom - Aaron Kenny, a third year student at Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, was the second prize winner

Emily Egan, First Year, Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon: My photograph is of my primary school St Sinneach’s National School. I really enjoyed my time in this school because I have very happy memories but it got cut short because of COVID 19 and we didn’t get to finish our last 3 months in primary school. We were all very nervous about starting secondary school because we knew it was going to be very different compared to primary school. We knew it would be different because the secondary school is so much bigger than our primary school.

Matthew Birmingham, Fifth Year, Mercy Secondary School: December 2020 – Four friends chat in a fog bound field on a freezing Thursday morning. I found the fog itself oddly representative of the uncertainty to life. All four of them are sixth year students, and are preparing to embark on their journey through adulthood. They are facing a world ahead they cannot yet see. Eventually, as the fog clears, we will have known the path life has taken them

Mia Rowan, First Year, Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon: I picked this photograph because I captured it during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I had only just begun capturing images during this time. In this picture there is a leaf resting on top of the water, just barely staying afloat. For me, this symbolises everyone during the pandemic, barely staying afloat. There was a benefit in this, because we got to spend more time with our families.

Terri Kemple, Second Year, Mercy Secondary School: The picture is called ‘When Love Dies’. The flower represents a great love that she misses and clung on to for as long as she could. The red marks surrounding her arm hint at the fact that her ‘perfect relationship’ was in fact of an abusive nature. The ring shows how committed she was. The fact her arm rests on the floor prompts the viewer to see how she has given up. I was influenced by the fact that people in an abusive relationship have nowhere to go, especially during Covid-19. The numbers of abusive relationships have tragically risen and I believe these numbers need more publicity so people will realise just how bad it currently is.