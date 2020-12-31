Longford's Year in Review: March 2020

Story of the month: Longford rallies against coronavirus

There was a surge in sales of hand sanitiser and face masks following reports of the first case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the country.



In an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, organising committees of St Patrick's Day parades decided to postpone them, and that was even before An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on March 12 that we were heading into a first lockdown.



With more and more cases of coronavirus being confirmed on a daily basis, the official advice was that self-isolation and hand-washing were key measures to slowing the spread of the virus and protecting the more vulnerable members of society.



Longford Cystic Fibrosis patient, Jillian McNulty, said that, while she is used to wearing masks and being mindful of correct hygiene, the Covid-19 virus has caused her to feel more anxious for her own health as she and people like her rely largely on the actions of others.



Local GP and president of the IMO Dr Padraig McGarry said that, while the vast majority of people who contract the virus will not suffer serious symptoms, self-isolation is extremely important for the protection of others who do not have the immune system to fight it.



Turners Printing closes

Iconic Longford firm Turners Printing has gone into liquidation after over 180 years in business.



“It is with great sadness that the Turner family closed their company Turner’s Printing Company Limited on Friday, March 13,” a statement issued to the Leader outlined.

Nadine saves man's life

Not all heroes wear capes; some are simply brave enough to act fast when they see that someone needs help.

And when last March, Nadine Roper saw a man lying unresponsive on the ground at Templemichael, Longford town, she was quick to spring into action and save his life.

Nadine had just finished work at St Christopher's and was driving home when she noticed a man lying on the ground beside the laneway in what she said was "a really weird position".

"I get people are saying that a lot of others wouldn’t have done what I did because of coronavirus but I don’t think that’s true," she said.

Teens creative flair

Budding entrepreneurs from Ballymahon Vocational School and Moyne Community School were chosen to represent Longford at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.



The Senior category winners were Adam Floody, Paulina Janus, Matthew McGauran, Molly McGee and Kayla Rawle of B.E.E - Be Environmentally Efficient (beeswax wraps - an alternative to tin foil and cling film) from Moyne Community School.



In the Intermediate Category the winner was Chloe Hopkins with ‘Timer Showers’ from Ballymahon Vocational School, while the junior winners, Orla McCann, Rebecca Moorhead, Ella McKeon and Elena O'Reilly of ‘Heavenly Hairbands’ hail from Moyne Community School.



An estimated 120 students from seven local secondary schools took part in the final of the 2020 programme organised by Local Enterprise Office Longford.