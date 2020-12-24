Longford singer songwriter eeffa releases second single ‘Anhedonia’

Longford singer/songwriter Aoife Mulligan (who performs as ‘eeffaa’) recently released her second single entitled ‘Anhedonia’.



The lyrics and melody of the song ‘Anhedonia’ were composed by eeffaa and co-produced and engineered by good friends Louis Younge (‘Toshin’ and ‘Sky Atlas’) and Owen Catterall, with harmonies provided by Sara Lee Greene.



Eeffaa received widespread recognition for her debut single, ‘Hard Love’ which was released on August 7 last, earning a ‘2FM Track of the Week’ title, as well as extensive local and national airplay.



Aoife explained, “I’ve been writing music for years but never had the opportunity to record it and put it out there, because I was so busy with college and I also had piano and singing students, so when lockdown hit, it was the perfect chance for me to get recording.



“I decided to head off to New York on December 31 last year to embark on the twelve month graduate VISA, but unfortunately due to Covid-19 it was short lived, and so, I took the plunge to start recording my own music when I got home.”



Eeffaa is an experienced performer, never shying away from any opportunity to showcase her music. She accompanied the renowned Nina Hynes and was a support act for the band Kila at a concert during the Cruthú Arts Festival. More recently she performed on the Facebook production ‘This Must be the Place’ which received rave reviews.



Daughter of Ann and Peter Mulligan, Aoife is the eldest of their five children and she four brothers, Ciarán, Dónal, Pádraig and Tomás.



Aoife outlined, “I’ve been singing and playing music from a very young age and regularly participated in the Fleadh Cheoil competitions. I studied Music and English at St Patrick’s college in Drumcondra.”



During her time at college, she began to experiment with different genres of music and developed a huge interest in soul and blues music. Aoife added, “My favourite artists would be Amy Winehouse, Etta James and Nina Simone.”



Both singles were recorded by her friend Owen Catterall (Longford), in his home studio, and co-produced by Louis Younge, Owen and herself. She said, “My best friend Sara Lee Green, who is also from Edgeworthstown, added harmonies to the singles.”



Eeffa’s second single ‘Anhedonia’ is available on all streaming platforms since November 27.



For more check out Aoife Mulligan Music - Eeffaa on Facebook and eeffaa_music on Instagram.