66th annual Longford Association in London dinner dance cancelled

The 66th Longford Association in London annual dinner dance planned for February 2021 has been cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Association Vice Chairperson / PRO Ciaràn McGann said they regretted having to inform family and friends of the cancellation.



“We hope we can plan for 2022 and see all our friends and family for another great night in the near future,” remarked Mr McGann.



The Association will be organising a Mass for all deceased members, families and friends of the Association in St Gabriel's Church South Harrow. This will be available to view online.



Mr McGann expressed sympathy with the family of the late Paddy Cowan.



“The Longford Association in London offers deepest condolences to Sadie, Mary, Tara and all the Cowan family as well as the Irish World staff London on the sad passing of Paddy Cowan, remembered fondly from his years on the committee as President and then Life President.



“Paddy was proud of his Longford roots and was a loyal supporter of the Association always. He will be greatly missed for his advice and great humour. May he rest in peace.”



Mr McGann said the Association hopes, public health guidelines permitting, to stage their annual golf day in June in Westmiddlesex Golf Course. “Frank Gill will have more details in the new year.”



He concluded by wishing all friends and families and everyone at the Longford Leader a very Happy Christmas and New Year.