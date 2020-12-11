Brand new lights display brings festive cheer to Lanesboro and Ballyleague

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lanesboro and Ballyleague as the local community basks in the glow of the new Christmas lights, which were switched on last Friday evening.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the new Christmas lights this year has almost reached its €3,000 goal, with the Lights committee urging the local community to support.

This year has been particularly difficult for everyone and the Christmas Lights committee has done a fantastic job of bringing the Christmas cheer to the Lanesboro and Ballyleague areas, with a beautiful collection of lights including new features and displays.

Everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe campaign will have their name put into a draw for a Christmas hamper, supported by Ballyleague Tidy Towns & Village Renewal.

Volunteers have been working hard over the past several weeks to ensure the town is lit up for Christmas with a new Rudolf light feature ready to welcome everyone to the town.

There are also a number of beautiful bauble displays throughout the town, which give a splash of colour to the dark and cold winter nights.

The lights were officially switched on last Friday night by representatives of Costello’s and Innis Ree nursing homes.

A beautiful new sculpture was also unveiled in Ballyleague on Friday night. It represents the area’s patron saint, St Faithleach, and his brother, St Brendan (the Navigator) who, according to legend, arrived in the locality by boat in the year 520 AD. The 1,500th anniversary of his arrival was marked with the unveiling of the sculpture.

The big unveiling was a cheerful and festive event and, following the switching on of the lights last week, the committee are now appealing to the public to help them with the last leg of their fundraising campaign.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe, and all who donate will be entered into a draw for a Christmas hamper. Donations can also be made in person to a committee member, or in the donation boxes in Inver filling station, the Credit Union and Keane’s Supervalu.