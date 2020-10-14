New college puts Longford firmly on sports and education global stage

Longford International College, a new and exciting venture established by Lanesboro-based entrepreneur Vincent English, was successfully launched by Cllr Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, in the CO:WORX digital hub, Edgeworthstown.



This new college is the culmination of several years research undertaken by Vincent English in the design, development and delivery of third-level programmes using the latest technological advancements.

This has enabled Longford International College to offer a suite of courses up to and including MBA-level.



All courses are delivered online, with a global reach and a particular focus on sports-related courses including Sports Management, Sports Psychology and course designed for Sports Agents and Sporting Organisation CEOs.



Speaking at the launch Michael Clegg ex-Manchester United Footballer and current Strength and Conditioning Coach at the Club endorsed the College.



Clegg explained how the courses on offer are essential in preparing professional sports people for a career after football, with their value only recently being realised by professional clubs across the United Kingdom.

Longford International College is currently partnered with a number of professional sports clubs including Leeds United Football Club and their Leeds United College, as well as the Gaelic Players Association in Ireland.



All courses offered are fully-accredited as Longford International College is partnered with reputable European education institutions including the Business School of James Lind Institute (Switzerland), University of Bari (Italy), and Ouachita Baptist University (USA).



Entirely online currently, Longford International College's exciting programmes include MBA in Football Industries, MBA Health Management, MSc Sports Agent, MSc Advanced Sports Performance, MSc Leadership, several diplomas and much more.



Longford International College is currently accepting enrolments from students outside of the professional sports industries. In just over six months, the College has completed courses for 230 students, including a course delivered exclusively to students in Qatar.

At the launch, Spencer Taylor, Director of Education with Leeds United explained that they would soon be offering opportunities for students to do one of their courses by offering one fully-funded and a number of half-funded scholarships with Longford International College. Details will be available soon on LongfordCollege.com



Vincent English explained that he has a vison to establish a reputable educational network that will be anchored in Longford but accessible to students across the globe.

Working with strategic partners, Vincent said the new college will be capable of delivering highly innovative courses that prepare students for real-life challenges, helping them to advance their current careers or diversify into alternative career paths.



Cllr Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, said that it was a tremendous achievement by Vincent English to establish such a highly respected network of educational establishments from across the globe that will now result in a pioneering and exciting educational facility based out of County Longford.

He added that he looked forward to the college delivering world-class teaching to the region and beyond.

For more information visit longfordcollege.com