Longford student behind 'Gettin Eggs' enterprise hatches cracking plan to woo judges on world stage

Ardscoil Phádraig student, Shane Gettings, will represent Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Ireland (NFTE) in the 2020 US National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge in October 2020 with his business Gettin Eggs.

As a Transition Year student, Shane was a National finalist in the NFTE Programme and his fantastic performance throughout that initiative has led to his selection from over 4000 entrants, as the Irish representative at this prestigious international event.

Shane’s selection should have seen him jet off to New York as Ireland’s best young entrepreneur but due to current Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s virtual event will instead be live streamed worldwide.

Bríd Nevin, Deputy Principal Ardscoil Phadraig, congratulated Shane, adding, "We have absolutely no doubt that Shane will continue to be a fantastic ambassador for Ardscoil Phádraig and Ireland as he presents his ‘Gettin Eggs’ business plan to five judges from around the world."

Ms Nevin added, "The management, students and staff at Ardscoil Phadraig are very proud of Shane’s achievement thus far in the competition and also wish to acknowledge the immense role which Shane’s Enterprise teacher, Ms Kelly, has played in his success. She has offered unwavering support and guidance to him throughout the past year and in normal circumstances would also have been jetting off to New York to support him on the international stage.

"We wish both Shane and Ms.Kelly every success as they continue their preparations for October’s event and we look forward to sharing further details of his progress over the coming weeks."

Caroline Cooke, NFTE Senior Youth Officer in Foróige Ireland says, "This is the first year that we are competing in the US National Competition and this is such a fantastic opportunity to highlight and award some of the amazing work of the young people like Shane involved in the NFTE programme on a global platform and highlight how strong youth entrepreneurship is in Ireland.

“Gettin Eggs” was founded in 2015 when Shane was in 6th Class when a gap in the local market emerged. Since then, the business has grown year on year.

As a sole trader, Shane is responsible for every aspect of the business which is driven by his passion and commitment for providing a high quality product in his local area.

Using the local knowledge of a previous trader, Shane established his customer base and incorporated sustainability and environmentally friendly aspects to his business such as reusable containers. Care for the hens is central to the success of the business and this requires dedication from Shane as the owner.

Since 2015, the business has grown from 15 hens to now farming 95 hens to meet the need. The business has also expanded into providing Turkey at Christmas.

These expansions were real risks for Shane but paid off and Gettin Eggs are currently supplying two local shops and in talks with others. The ultimate goal for Getting Eggs is to set up a poultry farm to provide high quality eggs to the local community.