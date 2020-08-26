Tiny kittens abandoned in a plastic bag near Rathcline cemetery, Longford, now safe in ISPCA care

Three new-born kittens discovered in a plastic bag by An Garda Síochána yesterday are fighting for their lives at the ISPCA National Animal Centre near Kenagh, Co Longford.

The grim discovery was made when the kittens were found dumped near Rathcline cemetery, Lanesboro.

ISPCA Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole said: “With the heavy rainfall and inclement conditions, the bag would not have provided enough warmth and the kittens would have succumbed to hypothermia. They were shaking with the cold and completely soaked from the rain. The kittens are no more than four weeks old and sadly have experienced the very worst start in life. It’s heartless to think that someone placed them in a bag and just abandoned them.”

Hugh added: “When they arrived at the ISPCA, we wrapped them in towels and placed them on some heated pads, under a heat lamp to get them warmed up. It’s difficult to determine how long they were in the bag and we were very concerned they are suffering from exposure. It’s heart-breaking to hear them cry for their mother as they are too young to be separated but they are safe now. The next few days will be critical but we are hopeful they will make full recoveries in our care.”

When an animal has suffered like this, it takes a lot of care, attention and treatment to help them recover. 54 days of care is the average recovery time a neglected, abandoned or cruelly treated animal spends in the ISPCA’s care.

You can help the ISPCA find more of Ireland’s most vulnerable animal’s homes today. A donation will help the ISPCA get to them in time with life-saving treatment and care. Please donate generously, but only if you can: https://www.ispca.ie/donate/.

The ISPCA is continuously responding to calls about animal cruelty, neglect and abuse made to our National Animal Cruelty Helpline and is currently caring for 240 dogs, cats and equines. 73 of these (64 dogs and 9 equines) have been seized by ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors and there is a common misconception that seized animals can be immediately rehomed however, the reality is that some may have to be held for long periods of time, pending the outcome of legal proceedings which impacts on our resource.

We are appealing to the public for information concerning the abandonment of these three defenceless kittens, which is a criminal offence. Please contact your local Gardaí or call the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515, or report online here https://www.ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint.