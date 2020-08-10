Gardaí in Longford conducted checkpoints on the N4 yesterday afternoon

As three counties went into lockdown on Friday evening, checkpoints were still being conducted across the country with gardaí in Longford taking to the N4 yesterday afternoon.

An Garda Síochána recommenced Operation Fanacht as a localised policing operations in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures that are being implemented in these areas.

The recommencement of Operation Fanacht in these three counties will take place in conjunction with Operation Navigation at a national level.

Following the announcement by An Taoiseach on Friday requesting for the people of these counties to adhere to public health measures that are being applied to stop the spread of Covid-19, there will be a high level of visibility of An Garda Síochána members in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and surrounding counties, as well as checkpoints and permanent presence on relevant motorways and associated off ramps.

Existing Garda resources in these counties will be supplemented by Garda personnel from the nine surrounding counties.

Speaking on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "Throughout the country, it is vital that people adhere to the public health regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19. This operation is designed to support the restrictions that are being implemented locally in these three counties in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"It is vital that we continue to work to minimise the risk to ourselves, our families and our local communities. We would appeal to all those living in these counties to stay and home and not undertake unnecessary journeys in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19."

An Garda Síochána has used a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. An Garda Síochána will continue to use this approach of the three E’s which has seen Gardaí engage, educate and encourage. There is no enforcement element to Operation Fanacht.