This must be the place: Bringing the arts back to Longford

It’s widely acknowledged that the arts sector has been one of the worst hit sectors during this pandemic, with the likelihood that many musicians will not get paid gigs in the near future.

Musicians invest just as much time, money and energy into their craft similar to athletes or academics and for this reason it’s important to protect the arts and show people there is a future in music.

A collective of creatives decided to take matters into their own hands and create a beautifully crafted live music show for online viewers.

This Must Be The Place was the result of two months of hardwork and has come to life and is ready to view on a screen near you.

The first series consisted of four episodes with performances from sixteen artists featuring an array of music genres from country, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, rap to jazz and more.

What is unusual about the show is the high professional values achieved by the makers. The show contains four concept stages, each with their own designated lighting, camera and audio.

The two main personalities behind the project are the two Shanes; a little one (Shane Kennedy) and a big one (Shane Crossan).

“It all started on Facebook,” said Artistic Director, Shane Kennedy.

“I loved seeing so many musicians performing from their living rooms and bedrooms but to be honest it got old fast and I knew that we could pull something off if we all came together.

“I called Shane Crossan (Director and Producer) and we drew up a plan. I had posted about it on Facebook and we were overwhelmed with the level of interest.

“Soon enough, my phone was ringing and my inbox was full of prospective performers.

“Shane Crossan is the most creative person I know. He oozes creativity and both of us are very passionate about music and arts and we believe they deserve a platform that does an artist justice.

“We decided on a production team and got to work and we couldn’t have made a better team. The public’s hospitality and the generosity of some businesses really helped us out. Huge thanks to Orlaith Reynolds and everybody at the Longford Arms for letting us use Blazers as our venue and construct a TV Studio there.

“Gerry Conboy helped us out with some audio equipment and the Backstage Theatre loaned us some lighting equipment too which we are so thankful for.

“Our creative crew of sound engineers, lighting engineers, stage designers, projectionist, production crew, photographers, videographers and hospitality all donated their time and effort to us for free which helped us keep costs to a minimum.

“A massive thanks to Fergus Kennedy, our County Arts Officer, who was so supportive of the project and provided a grant to help cover the production costs.

“It was hectic but so worth it. I was so humbled to get to work alongside some of the most inspiring and creative people and performers in such a cool environment.

“As for what’s next, we don’t know really but we’ve always got something up our sleeve.”

Check it out on Facebook and Instagram and YouTube @ThisMustBeThePlace.