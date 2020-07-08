Connellan Solicitors LLP, Longford announces appointment of new partner 

Connellan Solicitors LLP has announced the appointment of a new partner to the firm. Brendan Noone has been appointed as a partner to the firm and will serve as a partner with Mark Connellan and Gerard Carthy.

Prior to joining Connellan Solicitors LLP, Brendan worked in a large Dublin law firm where he specialised in dealing with corporate entities and private individuals in both commercial and residential developments. Brendan is also a keen litigation solicitor and deals regularly with matters that come before the District Court all the way to the High Court.

Brendan deals in all areas of the law. However, he has a particular interest in litigation, probate, wills, administration of estates and real estate which includes the acquisition and disposal of residential and commercial property.

Brendan is a member of the Law Society of Ireland, Medico-Legal Society of Ireland and is secretary of the Longford Solicitors Bar Association.

He is also qualified to act as a solicitor in England and Wales and holds a specialised certificate in conveyancing from the Law Society of Ireland. He has also had an article published in a leading legal publication for solicitors in Ireland. He is originally from Creggs, Co Galway and now lives in Westmeath with his wife Aisling and daughter Kate.

Connellan Solicitors LLP is one of the largest and well-established firms in Longford and the surrounding counties.

Connellan Solicitors LLP has over 13 staff and deals in all areas of the law. It has a varied client base ranging from private individuals to large corporate entities.

The firm has invested heavily in its technology and has a state-of-the-art legal case management system together with voice dictation technology.

The firm and its clients have benefited from this technology throughout the Covid-19 lockdown as it meant that the firm could easily deal with clients and colleagues via video conferences and remote access throughout the lockdown.

The firm has been around in one form or another since 1914 and its longevity and success is in no small part due to the excellent staff that the firm has.

The firm was nominated as a finalist for Leinster law firm of the year in the Irish Law Awards 2019.

If Brendan or any of team at Connellan Solicitors can assist you with any matter please do not hesitate to contact us on 043 33 46440 or at info@connellansolicitors.ie