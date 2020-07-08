Boost as new Indian restaurant Tandoori Village opens its doors in Longford

Longford's fragile commercial sector was given a timely “vote of confidence” last week as it welcomed a new Indian restaurant to its business mix.



Tandoori Village, located at Market Square in Longford town, opened its doors with a grand opening last Wednesday (July 1).



The occasion was certainly a long time coming for its Nadiyah Khalid and all those associated with Longford's newest eatery.

“We were hoping to be open in February, but then everything was pushed back because of Covid-19,” she said.



With a comprehensive menu on offer, takeaway and delivery services as well as plush social distancing friendly surrounds, it's a setting Nadiyah believes ticks all the right boxes.



The restaurant's opening was certainly not lost on local Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty as he cut the red tape on its grand unveiling.



“It's great to see a new business like Tandoori Village opening and it's a great vote of confidence in the town going forward,” he said.