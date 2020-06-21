PICTURES | Lanesboro stands with gardaí for a minute's silence in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Lanesboro gardaí joined in the national minute's silence for their colleague, Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who tragically lost his life while on duty on Wednesday night.

Members of An Garda Síochána, Lanesboro fire service and the Lanesboro/Ballyleague community all stood in solidarity with gardaí at 12 noon today.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Gerard Farrell attended the minute's silence and commended everyone for standing with gardaí at such a difficult time.

"There was a big turnout in Lanesboro with members of An Garda Síochána, past and present, along with the fire brigade and members of Lanesboro Triathlon Club," he said.

"Community Sergeant Martina Reddington said a few words. It was lovely to see the community of Lanesboro/Ballyleague out in solidarity for Garda Colm Horkan.

"My thoughts and prayers during the minute's silence were with his father and family."