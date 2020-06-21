PICTURES | Ballymahon Garda Station leads the community in a minute's silence

Gardaí in Ballymahon led a minute's silence for their fallen collague, Detective Garda Colm Horkan, at 12 noon, joined by Ballymahon Fire Service and members of the public.

The Mayo flag was also flown half mast in the town today in tribute to the late Mayo native.

WATCH | Longford Garda Station leads a minute's silence in tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan