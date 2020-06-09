Longford Leader gallery: 'Bravo' to volunteers as cyclists deliver tasty treats to Longford nursing homes

On Sunday last,May 31 some of the volunteers from motor cycle charity group Bravo Charlie Tango were busy distributing frozen desserts, that were donated by Lily O’Brien’s, to every nursing home and hospital in the Longford and Roscommon area.

From talking directly to nursing homes and hospitals it is fair to say that all residents and staff were delighted to welcome the Bravo Charlie Tango group on a scorching Sunday.

Bravo Charlie Tango was the brainchild of Merv Colton as he discovered hospitals and nursing homes were crying out for PPE that was difficult to source at the start of this Covid-19 pandemic.

He realised he could utilise the members of the Irish Photo Rally who could no longer travel the countryside to the reference points given each year due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Members in each county and town sourced whatever PPE they could and put it on the site ppedonationsire@gmail.com. It was distributed from there to whoever needed it the most.

Since it started over 1,500 drops of PPE have been made all over Ireland and over one hundred thousand kilometres covered by volunteer members and there are over 300 members on the road daily collecting and delivering PPE supplies.

These drops could not happen without the dedication of the admins who are located all over Ireland and Merv’s sister, Lynda Colton who currently lives in North Italy.

They spend on average 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week organising the donations to where they are needed via the motor cycle riders.

They have the patience of saints having to deal with the donation site and over a thousand motor cyclists every day.

If you wish to donate, you can contact them through their Facebook page: @bravocharlietango1 or by email at ppedonationsire@gmail.com.

Bravo Charlie Tango would like to thank SuperValu Longford for the freezer van and a big shout out to Paddy Hanlon from Hanlon’s Gala Longford, who sponsored fuel for van and bikes, volunteers for ringing every nursing home to get details for all deliveries.

Thank you also to Lily O’Brien’s for donating the ice-cream and whoever gave us the good weather.

All bikes got home safe and all residents and staff in 19 nursing homes/hospitals were delighted to see Bravo Charlie Tango visiting on Sunday, May 31.

Bravo Charlie Tango members taking part were: Robbie Shaw, Roy Davis, Michael Harper and Donagh McDonnell.