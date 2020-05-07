GALLERY 12 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Hi all from Hawkes Bay, New Zealand. This is Matilda and Delilah Nixon with Mammy Lisa, We were meant to visit Grandad and Nanny (Max and Eileen Nulty) from Legan soon but had to postpone our trip due to Covid 19. We miss them so so much and would love if you gave a shout out to them as we know how much they miss us. Stay safe