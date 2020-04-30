GALLERY 10 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

With that in mind the Longford Leader sent a call-out to all Longford parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents.

There was an incredible response and this is our tenth on-line gallery of photographs and messages.