PICTURES | Penneys Longford staff cheer up the frontline workers with goodie bags

Covid-19 is really bringing out the best in people as members of the local community row in behind the frontline workers who are putting themselves at risk on a daily basis.

The staff of Penneys, Longford, have certainly gone a long way towards cheering up our healthcare workers.

They recently gathered in the store to put together goodie bags for workers at St Joseph’s Hospital, ambulance drivers and other frontline staff. 50 care pack were made up-Legging,T-shirts,Pjs briefs,socks and wipes-while the male received Jog legs,T-shirts,PJs,socks and wipes.