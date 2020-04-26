PICTURES | Ladybirds, Brownies and Guides from Ardagh and Drumlish meet via Zoom

Ladybirds, Brownies and Guides from Ardagh and Drumlish districts all particpated in the Irish Girl Guides #IGGCampatHome day on Saturday, April 18.

This was an initiative encouraging the girls to participate in fun guiding activities such as Scavenger Hunts, crafting, toasting marshmallows, having a campfire either real, crafted or an edible campfire!

The day was rounded off with some girls camping indoors in tents and forts made of sheets, blankets and pillows, while some girls braved the outside and slept in tents overnight.

Girls wore their uniforms and camp blankets and shared pictures on social media with the Camp at Home hashtag being involved in this national event.

Part of the evening for Ardagh girls included a Zoom campfire, where some members all three branches met up online to play a memory game, share a story and sing a campsong.

Girls were encouraged to have digestives, marshmallows, kebab sticks and tea lights to make s'mores together and round off the evening with hot chocolate.

Throughout the event various siblings and pets paid a visit to tents and camps and there was a great sense of community - physical distancing, not social distancing (as the accompanying photos show).

Ardagh Girl Guides have had several online meetings and are looking forward to sharing a Zoom meet-up with Canadian Guides on Tuesday.

Despite physical meetings being on hold, Guiding continues to bring a small bit of routine to a week!