PICTURES | Looking back on a fabulous sunset over Longford
It's certainly been a rough week and a half with many going into self-isolation, the country going into a partial lock-down and people observing social distancing.
But Mother Nature certainly gave us a show from the top of the county to the bottom and all across the rest of Ireland.
We've put together a gallery of photographs sent in by our readers from Friday evening's beautiful sky. Hopefully it will be a reminder that the world is still a beautiful place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on