High performance community turnout at Granard gym fundraiser

Neither Storm Jorge or pools of water could lower the high spirits at Mahon Sport & Health Performance Gym in Granard last Sunday, March 1, where the community turned out in large numbers to take part in a charity fundraiser in aid of counselling services at Lus na Greine Family Resource Centre.

Participants tested their agility and fitness levels while taking part in a range of challenges including a road race to raise funds for the centre.

Shane Mahon, the Gym’s owner commented that “Lus na Greine FRC is a very important resource in our community, and deserves as much support as possible, not only for the range of therapeutic and counselling services on offer, but for the many other services including child and youth projects”.

Shane established his Gym just two years ago to focus on the health and wellbeing of the community and it has grown from strength to strength.

Bernadine Keane- Farrelly, Chairperson of Lus na Greine FRC complimented Shane and his team for their work on behalf of the FRC. She praised all those who took part, all those who donated funds and all the volunteers who helped on the day to resource the FRC in its important work.

The sun just emerged from the dark clouds as the fantastic cheque for €1,500 was presented by Shane to the FRC representatives.

Bernadine assured all those present that every cent would go to towards vital counselling services.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN