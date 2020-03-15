GALLERY| North Longford rebel trail officially opened

Minister Michael Ring was on hand on Thursday, March 05, to officially launch the Drumlish to Monaduff stretch of the North Longford rebel trail.

The project was funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development, under Project Ireland 2040 and implemented by Longford County Council Regeneration Department.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

