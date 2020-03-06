GALLERY| Glorious sunshine for the opening of the North Longford rebel trail

Part of the trail from Drumlish to Monaduff park was officially opened by Minister Michael Ring.

There were smiles galore to match the glorious sunshine in Drumlish on Thursday, March 05, as Minister Michael Ring was on hand to officially launch the Drumlish to Monaduff stretch of the North Longford rebel trail, a project funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development, under Project Ireland 2040 and implemented by Longford County Council Regeneration Department.

Vowing to continue delivering for Longford on the back of almost €17m invested in a two and a half year period, Minister Ring praised the work of locals, the Longford regeneration team, Longford county council and Cllr Paraic Brady, before praising the generosity of landowners for allowing this project to happen.

Take a look at some of the pictures snapped by journalist Kevin Forde on the day.

WATCH| Minister Ring opens North Longford rebel trail