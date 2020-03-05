Fantastic night in store at Longford’s 'The Voice' Teens

Longford’s 'The Voice' Teens is a fundraiser for a multi-purpose track and buddy benches at St Mary’s National School, Edgeworthstown.

There were two rounds of auditions in front of five mentors/coaches before 16 singers between the age of 13 and 19 were picked for the final which will be held this Saturday, March 7 in St Mary’s Community Centre Edgeworthstown.

The five mentors are Denise McNamara Flood, Jordi O'Rourke, Aisling Rynn, David Kiernan and Colm O'Reilly, who will work with the singers in preparation for the Final.

Tickets are €10 each and your ticket also counts as a vote.

The audience will get 50% of the overall vote and a panel of three judges will get the other 50%.

Mark Prunty and Ross McNerney from Brave Giant fame are two of the judges while Sharyn Ward from Ireland's Got Talent fame is the third. There will only be one winner on the night to claim the €500 prize money.

Tickets can be purchased in John Farrell's, Edgeworthstown, St Mary’s National School Edgeworthstown, on Eventbrite.com or by contacting Longford’s 'The Voice' Teens page on Facebook.

A fantastic night is guaranteed! Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7pm.

