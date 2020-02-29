Met Éireann Storm Jorge satellite images show weather system as big as Ireland

Met Éireann's satellite images for Storm Jorge confirm expectations about the scale of the storm and how it as undergone change in the Atlantic that is set to bring high winds, rain and other stormy weather to Ireland.

Satellite image measures the temperature or radiance of the ground and cloud. The Earth is scanned every 15 minutes by the METEOSAT-11 geostationary satellite.

Met Éireann's Saturday morning forecast warns that Storm Jorge will impact Ireland by bringing extremely strong winds, cold temperatures to begin, with wintry showers and heavy rain.

It says a band of heavy rain will soon extend from the west this morning, turning to sleet or snow in places, especially through the Midlands and north for a time, before turning back to rain later.

Met Éireann warns that the sleet and snow in combination with strong winds will make driving conditions extremely hazardous in places this morning and early afternoon.

Met Éireann's weather station at Mace Head in Connemara for 9am on Saturday recorded winds of 74 km ph and gusting at 106 km ph. A Status Red wind warning will come into force for Galway and Clare this afternoon.

NATIONAL FORECAST

Issued at 7am on February 29.

TODAY - SATURDAY 29TH FEBRUARY

Storm Jorge will impact Ireland today, bringing extremely strong winds. Cold to begin, with wintry showers. Frost and some icy patches in places also. A band of heavy rain will soon extend from the west this morning, turning to sleet or snow in places, especially through the Midlands and north for a time, before turning back to rain later. The sleet and snow in combination with strong winds will make driving conditions extremely hazardous in places this morning and early afternoon. A clearance to showers of mostly rain and hail with a continuing risk of thunder will gradually follow from the southwest in the late afternoon and evening, though not reaching Ulster until tonight. Extremely windy or stormy in all areas, with very strong southwesterly winds during the morning, veering westerly and strengthening further through the afternoon, with severe and damaging gusts. Strong gale to storm force winds on all coasts with violent storm force winds on western coasts for a time this afternoon, with a risk of coastal flooding. Cold, with maximum afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees.

TONIGHT

The last of the rain will clear the north coast early tonight, with scattered showers following. The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and some will be wintry over high ground. Minimum temperatures zero to plus 3 degrees, with frost and icy patches. Coldest in the east where there will be long clear spells. Westerly winds remaining strong early tonight with gales on coasts and strong gales on northern coasts. Winds decreasing gradually later tonight.

TOMORROW - SUNDAY 1ST MARCH

A cold, breezy, bright start, with frost clearing. A mix of sunny spells and showers on Sunday with some of the showers wintry over high ground. The showers most frequent in the western half of the country during the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon. Afternoon maximums only 5 to 7 degrees, in brisk westerly winds, strong on coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Cool and showery. The showers most frequent in western parts, in blustery westerly winds. Temperatures slightly below average with frost most nights.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cold night with a mix of scattered showers and long clear spells. The showers most frequent in the west where some will be wintry on higher ground. Remaining mostly dry further east. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 1 degrees, coldest in the east with a widespread frost. Winds moderate southwesterly.

MONDAY: A showery day with sunny spells. The showers most frequent in the west during the morning, becoming more widespread through the afternoon and evening. There will however be good dry spells in the east of the country. Again showers wintry on high ground, and feeling cool in moderate westerly winds, fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Some patchy light rain or showers in the north at first on Monday night, with light rain moving into southern parts later in the night. Lows of zero to plus 3 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with patchy light rain in the south and scattered showers in the west, remaining largely dry in eastern counties. Highs of 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Dry and cold with a widespread frost Tuesday night. Lows of 0 to minus 3 degrees.

WED/THURS: A mixture of sunny spells and showers, the showers most frequent in the western half of the country in moderate westerly winds. Temperatures a degree or two below average for this time of year with highs of 6 to 9 degrees, and lows around freezing.

STORM JORGE WEATHER WARNINGS

Status Red - Wind warning for Galway and Clare

UPDATE:

Very severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 130 to 145km/h, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Valid: 11:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 15:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 16:00 Friday 28/02/2020

Updated: 09:56 Saturday 29/02/2020



Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay). Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Valid: 06:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020

Issued: 11:00 Thursday 27/02/2020



Status Orange Wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay).

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Valid: 12:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020

Issued: 11:00 Thursday 27/02/2020

Status Orange - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

Valid: 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 16:00 Friday 28/02/2020

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

UPDATE:

Rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday, but 40 to 50 mm possible in mountainous areas, with a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

Valid: 00:01 Friday 28/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 11:00 Thursday 27/02/2020

Updated: 19:48 Thursday 27/02/2020

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Southwesterly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday morning with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid: 09:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 13:39 Thursday 27/02/2020

Updated: 16:09 Friday 28/02/2020



Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Ireland

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow spreading eastwards this morning will lead to icy conditions. Later this morning a more persistent band of rain and sleet will cross the country, turning to snow for a time, particular over the Midlands and north of the country, and over high ground elsewhere. The combination of sleet/snow and strong winds will lead to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Valid: 07:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 16:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 07:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday evening and early Saturday night with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid: 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 16:00 Friday 28/02/2020



Status Red - MARINE Gale Warning

1.Southwesterly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters this morning.

2.Winds will veer westerly later this morning and afternoon, increasing gale force to storm force, and reaching violent storm force for a time between Loop Head and Erris Head.