GALLERY| Huge support for benefit night in aid of Longford family

Huge crowds gathered in the Longford Arms hotel on Friday last, February 21, for a benefit night in aid of the McGrath family.

The McGrath family were struck with tragedy earlier this year, as their home was destroyed by fire. There was huge support for the benefit night from people far and wide, with music by Blessed, with Pub Fiction, Pascal Flaherty, Darren Conway and more to entertain the masses.

Our photographer Shelley Corcoran was on hand to capture some of the action.

Also read: Devastation for Longford family as plugged in charger leads to house fire