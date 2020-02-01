GALLERY| Smiles galore at the Atlantic Mills reunion night

Workers of the former denim manufacturing plant Atlantic Mills Ltd, which was based in Fisherstown, Clondra, Co Longford, recently gathered for a workers reunion.

The company, which employed over 1,500 people in Longford and surrounding counties, closed its doors in 1999. The reunion took place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturday January 25.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

