GALLERY| Huge support for annual Ardagh 10 mile challenge and 5k walk

The Ardagh 10 mile challenge and 5k run, now an annual event, took place on Saturday, December 28.

This year's run was organised by Ardagh/Moydow Glen community games committee and all proceeds from the latest instalment are being donated to Ardagh Moydow GAA club development fund and St Mel's N.S Astro pitch development fund.

Also read: 2020 a big year for government's Just Transition talk

Check out the gallery from the event, captured by Syl Healy.