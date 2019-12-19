PICTURES | Longford County Choir fills St Mel's Cathedral with Christmas spirit
PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN
The annual Longford County Choir Christmas concert took place in St Mel's Cathedral on Sunday night with large audiences showing up to listen to some beautiful Christmas Carols and support the local charities to which the proceeds were being donated.
Rehearsals take place every Wednesday night at 7.30pm in the Sylvia Dawson Hall, St Christopher’s Battery Rd, Longford. New members are always welcome.
