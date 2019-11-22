PICTURES | Longford Fire Station hosts busy open day
Longford Fire Station was very busy earlier this month as the local fire brigade held its open day to show off just how hard the team works to keep Longford safe.
PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN
24/11/2019
