PICTURES | Moyne CS pounds the pavements for charity

Moyne Community School was out in force on Thursday, October 24 to complete their annual 3k Fun Run.

As part of the Wellbeing initiative in the school, this run is completed to encourage staff and students to get active, while raising funds for charity.

Students and staff togged out to participate in the event, which raised €1,285 in total. This year, the money raised is going to Longford Hospice and Rett Syndrome Ireland and will hopefully go a long way towards helping both of these charities.

Mini targets were set to motivate students and prizes were issued for the first fifty students to cross the finish line. The top students to race home in the girl’s category were Kaela Brady, Kate Mc Entire, Anna Moorhead, Katie Manning and in joint fifth place Nessa Farley and Johanne Sheridan.

The top five boys to return included Mark Abimbola Odukoya, James Galligan, Daniel Madigan, Rory McEvoy and Ciaran Conaty.

Showing the strong team spirit at Moyne CS, all of the school teams togged out in their gear and the first teams to have three members pass the finish line were awarded prizes.

These teams included the Senior Boys with Shane O’Brien, James Galligan and Mark Abimbola Odukoya first across the line, and the Under 16s with Conor Brady, Eoghan Murtagh and Rory McEvoy. Kate McEntire, Katie Manning and Kaela Brady were first across the line for the girls’ athletics team and the Senior Girls soon followed suit with Anna Moorhead, Nessa Farley and Johanne Sheridan.

Teachers at Moyne CS also showed their competitive streak and the first to be welcomed home included Mr Reynolds, Ms Maxwell, Mr Prior, Ms Hennigan, Ms Murren, Ms Guckian and Ms Stenson.