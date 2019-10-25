PICTURES | Family Day gets Longford's 21st Aisling Children's Arts Festival off to a perfect start
The Aisling Children's Arts Festival got off to a great start at the weekend with a Family Fun Day.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
25/10/2019
Search our Archive
The Aisling Children's Arts Festival got off to a great start at the weekend with a Family Fun Day.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on