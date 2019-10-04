GALLERY| Huge attendance at opening of Bunlahy astro turf

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The official opening of the Bunlahy astro turf and playground took place on Sunday afternoon last, September 30, with huge support from locals. 

Past principal of the national school, Con Boyle, was on hand on the day to officially cut the ribbon.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

