GALLERY| Huge night out for the Creegan clan at annual reunion

In 1601 the Creegan Clan left County Tyrone with O O'Neill and O'Donnell to march to Kinsale to do battle with the superior English Army. Defeat was their lot. They could not return home so they settled in County Cork and County Limerick around Newccastle West.



One Limerick Creegan made his way- most likely the Shannon and settled in Killevah,Cloone Parish,County Leitrim .All Creegans in this region are descended from him.One Creegan settled in an adjacent Drumkeeran Townland on the Longford -Leitrim border.

Two of this family namely Rosseta and James moved to Crott Townland in Dromard Parish . Rosseta Creegan married John Doyle, Rossduff Townland - Parish of Colmcille. One of their sons Michael became a Priest and is now ministering in Camden, U.S.A.

Each year for the past thirty years he returns to Ireland in late September and celebrates Holy Mass for all deceased members.

This year the mass was held in Cloone village on Thursday August 29 at 7pm. After mass, many Creegans descended upon Tommy Creegan's pub for some light refreshments and plenty of chat.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran