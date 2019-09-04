Renowned local historian Paddy Egan launches his latest heritage book in Ballymahon Library

There was a buzz around Ballymahon on August 21 as Kenagh man Paddy Egan officially launched his latest book, The Place Where I Was Born in the community library as the focal event of Heritage Week, writes Jessica Thompson.

Family, friends, and members of the local community gathered to celebrate with the renowned local historian who is well-known for his poetry and writings about Kenagh and the places he loves so much.

This particular book is a chronology of events and goings on, which depict rural life, the war years, the coming of electricity and school busses, and several other big events that happened during the proud Kenagh man's lifetime.

As Mr Egan himself explained to the Leader before the launch, “This is not intended to be a history of the parish where I grew up, but a personal memoir of what life was like at the time, how people lived and their way of life from work, pastimes, entertainment and interactions.”

The book is a window into the past and provides a snapshot of how people lived in previous decades.

That's not surprising, considering the excellent quality of the book, not to mention the well-told stories and 135 unique photographs, one of which dates all the way back to 1896.

The book is for sale locally at Egan Electrical, Kenagh, Terlicken Filling Station and Hanlon's chemist in Ballymahon.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN

