Six new-born puppies abandoned in a cardboard box in Granard are now thriving in ISPCA care

The ISPCA has been flat out all summer with a large number of cats and dogs coming into the National Animal Centre in Kenagh.

One of the success stories, though, is that of a litter of newborn puppies found in a cardboard box on a roadside in Granard, Co Longford.

Jessie was abandoned along with her five siblings Henry, Penny, Hayley, Buzz and Woody. A good-hearted member of the public spotted them and rescued them from the side of the road before contacting the ISPCA. When they were rescued, they were no more than two or three days old.

The six puppies were rushed to a nearby vet, who checked them over and later transported to the National Animal Centre where they were placed under a heat lamp as bottles of formula were made up.

The puppies were completely reliant on being hand-reared and the dedicated ISPCA staff and volunteers fostered them so they could receive the round-the-clock care and feeding that they required to survive.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Hugh O’Toole, said: “Leaving such young puppies without their mother most definitely put their lives at risk and it is impossible to understand how someone could just leave six defenceless puppies, on the side of a road, left for dead.

"It’s simply inhumane. We exhausted our efforts to locate the mother dog as we are worried she could be suffering from mastitis and may need veterinary attention. She is likely looking for her puppies and we are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have any information.”

Apart from being cold and hungry, all six puppies had no health issues and they are getting stronger by the day. Two of the puppies, Buzz and Woody, were subsequently transferred to the ISCPA's Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, near Letterkenny, where they have been placed in foster care also.

These adorable little fluff balls are growing into such sweet little characters. Typical of any puppy, they have tons of energy and they love nothing more than playing with their toys and getting up to all kinds of mischief. They will grow into large dogs so they will require a secure garden, lots of exercise and ongoing training.

If you are interested in offering one of these puppies a new loving home, please get in touch by visiting our website here https://www.ispca.ie/rehoming/ dogs_rehoming/, or by emailing info@ispca.ie, call 043 33 25035 (0) for more information or contact the Donegal ARC by email at donegal@ispca.ie or call 074 9152360.

