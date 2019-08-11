GALLERY| Over 700 participate in Breffni three province challenge

As charitable, social and positive health orientated events go, few do it better than the Breffni Three Province Challenge, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Last Saturday, the ever popular fundraiser marked its 19th staging and with it its largest attendance, courtesy of 742 registered participants.

Also read: Festival fever continues in Longford as August gears up for even more festivities

One of its chief mainstays, Philip Brady, said there was no denying the continued success of an occasion which has already raised over €1m in the fight against cancer.

“It's one of those events which has that social benefit, helped raise vital money for charity and enabled people of all ages to take part in something that has that health aspect attached to it,” he said.

Philip was likewise just as quick to heap praise on all those behind the scenes from all those who helped make scores of sandwiches and teas for participants to stewards, volunteers who helped erect signage, Arva National School for the use of their premises for registration purposesand The Breffni Arms Hotel in laying on a delicious post race meal.

And now, with the dust barely settled on its 2019 showing, all eyes will no doubt soon turn to next year when the event gets set to mark its 20th anniversary.

GALLERY | Magnificent Longford ladies secure All-Ireland double glory