PICTURES | Sizzling success for Ballymahon Tidy Towns BBQ

The smell of lamb chops, burgers and sausages filled the air in Ballymahon on Saturday evening as the local community gathered for the annual Tidy Towns BBQ in Skelly's Bar, which attracts a huge crowd every year.

Organised annually by the Tidy Towns committee, tickets were €10 each and all funds go straight into keeping the group running, with regular litter clean ups of the town, not to mention the stellar work that goes into making the town look nice for visitors.

And, judging by the huge crowds that showed up on Saturday night for a feed of delicious barbequed meats and tasty salads, this year's event was a sizzling success.

Ballymahon Tidy Towns has been working hard all year and, with Center Parcs officially opening its door s to visitors this week, has really pulled out all the stops to have the town looking beautiful for any tourists who might like to stick around.

Ballymahon Tidy Towns is always looking for volunteers to join the team. If you are interested in getting involved, contact them via email: ballymahontidytowns @gmail.com or via Facebook: @TheBallymahonTidyTowns.

Thanks to Liam Natton for providing this series of photos from the evening.

Read also: This isn't the last we'll see of Ballymahon's Maura Higgins