GALLERY| Huge interest in 83-acre Longford farm up for auction

Farmers are expected to gather in large numbers at Cooneys Hotel, Ballymahon tomorrow, July 5, for the public auction of a non-residential 83-acre farm, hosted by Murtagh Bros auctioneers.

The farm itself, which is located at Collierstown, Ballymahon, will go up for sale in one of more lots, with lot one consisting of 57.75-acres. Lot two is a 25.5-acre parcel of land and lot three is the entire property together, all 83-acres.

The lands are said to be of excellent quality, having all been recently reseeded, and are laid out in neat, well-fenced divisions. They also come featuring extensive road frontage and would be suited to any type of farming enterprise.

The auction will commence at 3pm tomorrow.