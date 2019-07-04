GALLERY| Win a voucher for a bike with new young photography competition

Longford Libraries in conjunction with Longford Tourism and Longford Sports Partnership are delighted to announce details of a fabulous competition that will run during July and August.

The Explore Longford Young Photographers Competition is open to all young photographers. There are two age categories: 4-11 years and 12-18 years. All you need to do to enter is attach a high quality photograph and email photocompetition@longford coco.ie

The photograph must be of a scene, attraction, town or village identifiable as being in County Longford.

*Please note: You must email the photo as an attachment including your name, age and the location at which the photo was captured. Strictly one entry per person. Photo entries may be used for promotional purposes.*

The winning entry in each category will take home a voucher for a bike for €200 from KM Cycles, Little Water Street, Longford. So get out and about in our beautiful county and get snapping.

This competition is part of Summer Stars at your local library. Summer Stars is a free reading programme running in Longford’s Libraries throughout the summer.

Each child who registers will be given a Summer Stars Reading Card to record and track their progress. There will be rewards and incentives along the way. For further details, please contact your local library.

