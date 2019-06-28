Sizzling temperatures set to continue as Longford basks in glorious sunshine

It's time to get those sunglasses out as Longford and the rest of the country looks set to enjoy at least two more days of high temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees in the midlands later today with most parts of the country enjoying long spells of sunshine, although some cloud and rain will creep into the southwest before the end of the day.

Saturday is expected to be just as sunny, if somewhat cooler with highs of 25 degrees expected in some parts of the country.

Here are some beautiful images captured at Aughnacliffe's Leebeen Park yesterday evening.