GALLERY| Huge crowds attend Kiddies Triathlon at this year's Tarmonator
Longford Triathlon Club recently held their fifth annual Tarmonator Triathlon event, with two days of activities.
The main event itself took place on Sunday, June 23, with huge crowds participating. But the Kids' triathlon, which took place on Saturday, June 22, held just as much interest among locals.
Pictures; Shelley Corcoran
