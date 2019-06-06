PICTURES | Longford enjoys hugely successful Goldsmith Literary Festival

Ask me no questions and I'll tell you no fibs. That was the theme of this year's Goldsmith Literary Festival which kicked off on Friday, May 31 and brought large crowds of people to south Longford for a celebration of one of the area's most esteemed poets, Oliver Goldsmith.

And anyone who attended the weekend's events certainly won't be fibbing when they laud the 35th annual event as one of the best in the festival's history.

The official opening took place in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule with a recital by the Innyside Singers followed by speakers Tom McGuire, Head of RTE Radio 1, and Willie Kealy, former deputy editor of the Sunday Independent.

The evening finished with musical entertainment until late by Tony Dunne, Jim Mulkerrins and friends.

Saturday was a day of media discussions as Ballymahon Community Library filled with people who attended two very informative discussions on the press.

Cian McComack, Professor Brian O'Neill and Press Ombudsman Peter Feeney were first up to discuss ‘Press Freedom or a Free Press’.

Later that day, Denise Canavan, Gráinne Ní Aodha of TheJournal.ie, and editor of the Connacht Tribune Group Dave O'Connell discussed ‘The Digital Onslaught - What Future for Print Journalism’.

In the late afternoon, Nally's Yard was magically transformed into Conway's Pub, where scenes of She Stoops to Conqure by Oliver Goldsmith were performed.

This was followed by a Goldsmith Literary Tour, which inevitable ended up at the Three Jolly Pigeons.

Sunday was filled with Goldsmith Miscellany, poetry readings and music.

The festial brought an end to Literary Longford, which saw the month of May celebrating local literary heroes.

For more on the Goldsmith Festival, see next week's Longford Leader.

