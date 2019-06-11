GALLERY| Over 600 children flock to Comortas Clonbroney

Clonbroney Minor Club hosted a tournament in Ballinalee recently and over the two days, a feast of football and rounders took

place with over 600 children filling Maguire park.

On the Sunday, there was an U12 boys football tournament where sixteen teams from across the country took part. Winners on the day were;

Cup winners - Garrycastle, Westmeath; Runners up - Clonguish.

Shield winners - Longford Slashers; Runners up - St Mary's Granard.

Plate winners - Na Fianna, Meath; Runners Up - St Colmcille.

Vase winners - St Patricks Ardagh; Runners Up - St Vincent's.

On the Monday, the club staged the first national rounders tournament of the year with 14 entries, featuring teams from Laois, Sligo, Westmeath, Dublin, Longford and Cavan.

There were some big upsets on the day with Clonbroney's younger boys team taking the plate from the more experienced Clonbroney boys team. Clonbroney girls took the girls plate.

The Heath, based just outside Portlaoise, proved too hot to handle and they completed a double by winning the cup in both the boys and girls competitions.

Clonbroney Minor Club are now looking forward to September when they host another big weekend of gaelic sport with the staging of their Champions Cup weekend.

Also read: Longford principal hits out at 'implied negativity' of Twitter post